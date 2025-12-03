YouTube Launches New Recap Feature. Here's How To Check Your 2025 Highlights

YouTube Recap Launched: YouTube has officially introduced its first-ever "Recap" feature, drawing inspiration from Spotify Wrapped, the annual personalised summary of users' music listening habits. Although YouTube Music has provided a recap experience for several years, the Google-owned platform on Tuesday (Dec 2) announced the launch of a distinct, end-of-year personalised summary specifically for the videos watched on its primary service.

"YouTube Recap uniquely highlights interests, deep dives, and moments you explored this year, based on your watch history," the company said in a press release.

Recap is available starting Tuesday for YouTube users in North America, with a global rollout coming this week. The feature was incorporated after undergoing nine rounds of feedback and over 50 different concept testings

How YouTube Recap Works?

Open YouTube on Android, iOS or desktop.

Sign in to your YouTube account.

On the homepage, tap the 'You' tab.

Just below the profile details, users will find a banner button indicating that "Your Recap is here."'

If the banner is not there, users can access Recap from a browser at youtube.com/Recap.

What Is In YouTube Recap?

Users will receive a set of up to 12 different cards that spotlight their top channels, interests, and even the evolution of their viewing habits. It will also assign a personality type to users based on the videos they have watched over the year.

Some of the personality types that users will receive include: the Sunshiner, the Wonder Seeker, and the Connector, with the Philosopher and the Dreamer ending up as the more elusive and rare personas.

If an individual listened to a lot of music this year, they will also see Top Artists and Songs of the year as part of Recap. Alongside the launch of Recap, YouTube also released trend charts showcasing the top creators, podcasts, and songs of the year.