Mumbai YouTuber Undergoes Surgery After Rapido Ride Accident, Company Responds

Sonjanaa Gupta, a Mumbai-based YouTuber, recently shared a harrowing experience on social media after being involved in an accident while riding a Rapido bike taxi on November 5. The incident left her with severe facial injuries, including a broken jaw, and emotional trauma. In an Instagram reel, Gupta expressed her disappointment with Rapido's response, stating that they didn't provide adequate support with insurance claims despite her severe injuries. The video has sparked widespread concern and debate about the safety measures and accountability of bike taxi services.

"What was supposed to be a normal morning turned into one of the scariest days of my life. I went through jaw and chin surgery, days of pain, and emotional trauma but what's worse is that there's been zero response from Rapido even after applying for the insurance claim they promise riders and passengers," she wrote.

Gupta clarified that her intention in sharing the story was not to seek sympathy, but to highlight "what really happens behind the scenes when you trust an app, and things go wrong."

Rapido's Response

Rapido responded to Gupta's Instagram post, stating they regretted the incident and that her safety was their top priority. They also claimed to have provided support, including assistance with medical needs and insurance claims.

"Hi Sonjanaa, we sincerely regret the incident during your ride and understand the distress it may have caused. Your safety is our top priority, and we take this matter very seriously. As discussed during our call, you have got all possible support, including assistance with medical needs and insurance claims. We truly hope you recover soon, and please be assured that we're always here for you whenever you need any help," Rapido's reply read.

However, Gupta disputed Rapido's statement in the comments section, asserting that she had not received any help in the 12 days since the accident. She urged the company to process her insurance claim promptly.

Internet Reaction

The post has sparked a heated debate on rider safety and helmet standards. Many users criticised Rapido for allowing riders to use inadequate "topi wale" helmets, which offer little protection in case of an accident. They're urging the company to make full-face helmets mandatory for riders.

Some users also emphasised personal responsibility, saying that riders should prioritise their own safety and invest in good-quality helmets rather than relying on Rapido to provide them. One user commented, "You should always wear a helmet, why are you waiting for Rapido to provide a helmet? Get a good helmet and don't ever get on a bike without one".

Another commented, "A harsh reminder: helmets are a MUST! Full-face helmets, in particular, can be a lifesaver. Don't rely on services like Rapido for helmets - it's your personal responsibility. Plus, bringing your own helmet ensures hygiene and safety. Whether you're driving or riding in the back, helmets are non-negotiable."