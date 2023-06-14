'You're Built For This': Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino In First Email To Employees

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino.

Linda Yaccarino, a former NBC Universal executive who formally took over as Twitter's new CEO last week, shared her goals for the social network and her dedication to transforming it into a global town square for open dialogue and information exchange in her first email to employees and later in a lengthy Twitter thread, as per a report in Verge.

In her first email to the staff, which was titled 'Building Twitter 2.0 Together', she supported billionaire Elon Musk's intention for the company to serve as the "global town square".

“People keep asking me: Why Twitter? So, I'll tell you. From space exploration to electric vehicles, Elon knew these industries needed transformation, so he did it. More recently it has become increasingly clear that the global town square needs transformation - to drive civilization forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us,” she stated.

“Enter Twitter 2.0. Twitter is on a mission to become the world's most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication. We're on the precipice of making history - and that's not an empty promise. That's OUR reality,” Ms Yaccarino further said in her email.

She said that the staff members should have to “genuinely believe” and work hard for the vision. “And in this moment of complete reinvention, we have the opportunity to reach across aisles, create new partnerships, celebrate new voices, and build something together that can change the world. And from what I can tell so far, you're built for this,” the new CEO noted.

Ms Yaccarino went on to say that the success of “Twitter 2.0” is “all of our responsibility”. She continued in her mail, “We need to think big. We need to transform. We need to do it all together. And we can do it all by starting from first principles – questioning our assumptions and building something new from the ground up. It's rare to have the chance to put a new future into the hands of every person, partner, and creator on the planet.”

“So, let's dig our heels in (4 inches or flat!) and build Twitter 2.0 together,” she concluded.

Mr Musk had previously mentioned that Ms Yaccarino would assist in creating an "everything app", which he has claimed could provide a range of services including peer-to-peer payments. However, his choice of an advertising veteran suggested that digital advertisements would still be the company's primary area of focus. This comes as the company strives to improve its relationship with brands after losing business following the takeover and rollback of the site's content rules.