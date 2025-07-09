Linda Yaccarino Resigns As X CEO, 2 Years After Taking Over Top Post

Linda Yaccarino announced her resignation as CEO of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, after two years at the helm of the Elon Musk-owned company.

In a statement posted on the platform Wednesday, the former NBCUniversal advertising executive said she had "decided to step down as CEO of X" following what she described as "two incredible years" leading the company through a major transformation.

