"You Stop Growing": Woman Argues Why Rs 1 Lakh Monthly Salary Can Become A Financial Trap

- A monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh was once seen as a financial milestone
- Nidhi Kushwaha says Rs 1 lakh income creates a false sense of security
- Comfort from Rs 1 lakh salary can reduce drive for bigger ambitions
For years, earning Rs 1 lakh a month was seen as a milestone that signified financial success. But one woman's post has challenged that belief, arguing that the figure has become "the biggest trap" in 2026. In a video shared on Instagram, Nidhi Kushwaha argued that while a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh offers financial comfort, it can also discourage people from growing.
According to Kushwaha, the income creates a false sense of security. A monthly income of Rs 1 lakh is typically enough to cover rent, pay bills, enjoy weekend outings, take one or two holidays a year and afford most everyday necessities. However, she believes the salary is "dangerous" in 2026, not because it is too low, but because it provides a level of comfort that can discourage people from pursuing bigger ambitions.
She argued that this comfort can gradually reduce the drive to explore new opportunities, switch careers, build businesses or take other calculated risks. Kushwaha said that once people feel their lives are settled, they often stop questioning what more they want to achieve. In her view, that sense of contentment can quietly slow both personal and professional growth, even if they do not realise it at the time.
"Rs 1 lakh a month feels safe. That's exactly the problem. Most people stay stuck for years not from lack of capability, but lack of discomfort," she wrote in the caption of the video.
Watch the video here:
The video quickly gained traction on social media, drawing mixed reactions. Some said that Rs 1 lakh no longer carries the financial weight it once did, particularly in metropolitan cities where living costs are significantly higher. Others agreed that comfort can sometimes lead to complacency, while a few argued that growth is not measured solely by earning more money and that financial stability can itself be a meaningful goal.
One user said, "Don't fall for all the advice on instagram, you have worked hard to get this number. You have the full power to use the money wisely, invest hard and Enjoy it with your loved ones." Another added, "Growing in life does not always mean chasing money."
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world