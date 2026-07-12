"You Stop Growing": Woman Argues Why Rs 1 Lakh Monthly Salary Can Become A Financial Trap

For years, earning Rs 1 lakh a month was seen as a milestone that signified financial success. But one woman's post has challenged that belief, arguing that the figure has become "the biggest trap" in 2026. In a video shared on Instagram, Nidhi Kushwaha argued that while a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh offers financial comfort, it can also discourage people from growing.

According to Kushwaha, the income creates a false sense of security. A monthly income of Rs 1 lakh is typically enough to cover rent, pay bills, enjoy weekend outings, take one or two holidays a year and afford most everyday necessities. However, she believes the salary is "dangerous" in 2026, not because it is too low, but because it provides a level of comfort that can discourage people from pursuing bigger ambitions.