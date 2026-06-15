Mumbai Man, 22, Asks Reddit How To Build A Retirement Corpus On Rs 20,000 Monthly Investments

A 22-year-old professional from Mumbai has sparked discussion on Reddit after revealing that he wants to start planning for retirement from the very first day of his career rather than waiting until his 30s or 40s. In a recent post on Reddit, the young man shared his salary breakdown and asked whether saving Rs 20,000 a month would be enough to build a meaningful retirement corpus over the long term.

He shared that he is set to begin a new job in Mumbai with a monthly salary of around Rs 1 lakh. According to his budget, nearly Rs 30,000 will go towards rent and another Rs 20,000 towards food, transport, and utilities, while Rs 30,000 will be sent home to support his family. After these expenses, he expects to have around Rs 20,000 left each month for savings and investments.

While acknowledging that being able to save Rs 20,000 monthly puts him in a better position than many others, he admitted that the figure feels modest when viewed against the backdrop of rising living costs and long-term financial independence.

"I know that compared to many people, being able to save ₹20k a month is still a good position to be in, and I'm grateful for that. But when I look at the numbers, Mumbai is expensive, inflation is real, and retirement seems like a huge target. Saving ₹20k a month doesn't feel like much when I think about needing financial independence decades down the line," he wrote.

The 22-year-old added that he is debt-free, has no major purchases planned, and intends to increase his investments as his income grows. However, he remains uncertain about the best long-term strategy.

See the post here:

Seeking advice from more experienced investors, he asked Reddit users how they would allocate the Rs 20,000 between retirement-focused investments and shorter-term financial goals. He also wanted to know whether building a substantial retirement corpus with such contributions is realistic or if his primary focus in the early years should be on increasing income rather than fine-tuning investment allocations.

The post drew numerous responses, with users sharing views on investing, insurance, retirement planning and career growth. One user wrote, "Save this 20k upto it reaches 5lac so that u can meet any emergency expenses. Or save 18k to reach 5L for emergency expenses n invest 2k in sip."

Another commented, "Focus on upskilling and getting higher income throughout your career, that will give you better results than spending more time on investing or micromanaging."

A third advised, "I will advise you to purchase term plan with increasing sum assured and PA policy for say 10L. At this age the term plan premium will be low and as age and salary increases the sum also increases which will benefit you immensely."