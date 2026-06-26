Xbox Hikes Console Prices Globally: What Does It Mean For India

Microsoft on Thursday (Jun 25) announced it was raising prices of its XBOX consoles globally due to the ongoing "components crisis". The company said it was hoping that another price hike would not be necessary after last October's increase, but the global surge in storage and memory prices, primarily due to the boom in artificial intelligence (AI) tools, prompted the revised prices for the nearly six-year-old consoles.

Starting August 1, Xbox console prices will increase worldwide. The 512GB models will cost $100 more, while the 1TB versions are set to rise by $150 while the 2 TB models will be discontinued.

"Effective August 1, 2026, we will be updating prices worldwide. The price of XBOX consoles will increase by US$100 for 512 GB models and US$150 for 1 TB models. We will also be sunsetting our 2 TB model," Microsoft said in a statement.

Microsoft warned that these prices could double by the fall of 2027. The move comes less than a year after the company raised Xbox prices in the US last October.

"The entire consumer electronics industry is struggling with the current components crisis, but the effects are particularly hard on consoles. Unlike phones, computers, speakers, and other consumer devices, consoles are typically not sold at a profit, but instead for less than they cost to make."

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What Does It Mean For India?

While last year's price hike was limited to the US, Thursday's announcement will directly impact Indian gamers. Currently, the Series S (512 GB) is priced at Rs 34,990 while the Series X (1 TB) costs Rs 55,990. After the latest hike, the retail prices could balloon up to Rs 9,400 to Rs 14,000.

While local market adjustments may apply, the overall cost of Xbox gaming is guaranteed to rise. This financial squeeze is compounded by the severe shortage of Xbox Consoles available through authorised Indian retailers.