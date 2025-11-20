World Children's Day 2025: Share These Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Greetings And Quotes To Celebrate Childhood

World Children's Day 2025: The World Children's Day is being observed across the globe on Thursday (Nov 20). This day marks the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child and Declaration of the Rights of the Child by the UN General Assembly. This day focuses on advocating for, promoting, and celebrating children's rights with an aim to translate discussions into tangible actions, ultimately building a better world for our children.

This year, UNICEF is promoting two themes, "My day, my rights" and "For every child, every right" to emphasise giving children a platform to voice their opinions and have their rights respected.

Make this day even more meaningful by sharing heartfelt wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, and more to celebrate children and the wonders of childhood:

Happy World Children's Day! May you grow with the courage to question, the wisdom to dream, and the heart to make those dreams real.

Happy World Children's Day! Children are a portal into the wonder and glee of youth. Love them. Protect them.

On this World Children's Day, let's celebrate the joy that children bring into our lives.

To all the little hearts who fill the world with joy, Happy World Children's Day! May you always find wonder and magic in life.

Happy World Children's Day! May every moment of your childhood be filled with memories worth holding onto forever.

Happy World Children's Day; may your childhood be bright, inspiring and full of wonder.

Shine bright today and every day, Happy World Children's Day.

Wishing every child a life free from fear, hunger and hardship this World Children's Day.

May your laughter never fade and your dreams never die. You are the future that the world looks forward to.

Wishing every child the freedom to imagine without limits.

