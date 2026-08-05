Woman Shares Why She Left Hotel Industry To Become Flight Attendant: "No Work-Life Balance"

A former hotel employee turned flight attendant recently shared her story, revealing why she decided to walk away from the hotel industry to pursue a life in aviation. In an Instagram post, she stated that while working in the hotel sector, she faced challenging schedules that regularly stretched late into the night. She faced burnout because of the constant pressure of managing guest complaints. She also mentioned that the pay was not good.

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Here are the six points that she listed:

Endless work days: She said working 12 hours or more every day became normal, which left little time for herself.

Unfair pay: She said that the heavy workload and constant stress simply didn't match the low paycheck.

Lack of recognition: She said that no matter how hard she tried, the efforts were rarely acknowledged or appreciated.

No free time: She also stated that she often missed out on weekends, holidays, and family events because she was almost always on shift.

Hiding the stress: She said she had to stay polite and smile through intense pressure, which was "tough".

Following real passion: She said hospitality gave her great experience, but her true dream was to work in aviation. "Chasing that dream was the best decision I made," she wrote.

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Social media reactions

The video gained significant traction with nearly 250,000 views. "If you want to become a crew then you have to do same as you did in hotel you have to smile under the pressure, you have to do long shifts as a crew if you won't be able to work in hotel industry then definitely you are not able to do job as a crew aviation industry and hospitality industry 90% same," one user commented.

"Soo many blessings for u but I have same story I ve done hotel management and now I'm the aspirant of cabin crew," another user stated.

"But there is 90% chance to go abroad and get more money and short time shifts. .. should not leave the job," a third user suggested.