When An Australian TV Host Claimed His Son Might Be Reincarnation Of Princess Diana

In 2019, an Australian TV host made headlines with his belief that his 4-year-old son might be the reincarnation of the late Princess Diana. David Campbell shared this extraordinary claim in a column for Stellar magazine, revealing that his son, Billy, insists he "used to be the princess." The story recently gained renewed attention after resurfacing on Instagram.

Initially, Mr. Campbell found his son's statements amusing, but as Billy began providing more accurate details about Diana's life and tragic death, Campbell felt compelled to share the story.

He wrote, "This is going to be the strangest column I have ever written, so bear with me."

"Our youngest, Billy, is 4. Since the age of about 2 and a half, he has shared several tales that at first seemed silly."

"Over time, he provided more information, and now we don't know what to make of it."

"You see, Billy believes he was once Princess Diana."

Campbell, a well-known TV host on Australia's Today Extra, said the odd remarks began when his wife, Lisa, received a card with a photo of Princess Diana. Billy pointed to it and said, "Look! It's me when I was a princess."

Campbell insists that Billy has no knowledge of the royal family, but the unsettling claims continued. David later overheard Billy talking about his two "boys," and when questioned further, the then-3-year-old clarified he was referring to his "sons."

As bizarre as it seemed, Billy went on to share more intimate details of Princess Diana's life, even mentioning that he had brothers and sisters, including a brother named John. Campbell and his wife initially thought Billy was mistaken, but later discovered that Diana indeed had a brother named John, who died as an infant before she was born.

The story takes an eerie twist when Campbell recounts a moment that left them stunned.

"Lisa showed him another photo of Diana, and Billy said: 'There's me as a princess. Then one day the sirens came and I wasn't a princess anymore.' People shiver when we tell them this one."