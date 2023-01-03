Actor Jeremy Renner In 'Critical But Stable Condition', Here's What Happened

Mr Renner is in "critical but stable condition" after the injury.

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was airlifted on Sunday after the safety feature on his Snowcat plow failed and sent it rolling over his legs. According to TMZ, the 'Hawkeye' actor was alone and trying to clear a path out of his Lake Tahoe home when the machine accidentally ran over one of his legs, causing him to lose a significant amount of blood.

Speaking to the outlet, eyewitnesses said that Mr Renner was plowing the road about a quarter mile from his home so that his family could get out after a massive New Year's eve storm. The plowing machine - called a Snowcat - then accidentally ran over one of his legs.

According to TMZ, after the freak accident, the area was treated like an active crime scene. One of Mr Renner's neighbours, who's a doctor, managed to place a tourniquet on the 'Avengers' star's leg until paramedics arrived to fly him to the hospital. His injuries are "extensive" as along with his leg, other parts of his body have also been injured, the media outlet reported.

In a statement, Mr Renner's spokesperson previously said that the actor was in "critical but stable condition" after the injury. "His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care," the spokesperson added.

Mr Renner has a house in the Mount Rose-Ski Tahoe area. Last month, the actor shared several updates on social media as Lake Tahoe received large amounts of snow. "Nearly done with sledding hill for the kids," he wrote on an Instagram story showing a snow plow last week. "Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke," he separately wrote on Twitter while sharing an image of a vehicle covered in snow.

The 51-year-old has played 'Hawkeye', a member of Marvel's Avengers superheroes team, in several movies and a television series. Mr Renner has also twice been nominated for an Oscar, for his role in 'The Hut Locker' and 'The Town'.

Currently, he is appearing in 'Mayor of Kingstown', which is streaming on Paramount+. The series is created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon and produced by 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Network. The second season of the show is set to debut later this month.