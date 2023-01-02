'Hawkeye' Actor Jeremy Renner 'Critical' After Weather-Related Accident In US

Jeremy Renner has a home in Nevada, which was hit by heavy snow on New Year's Eve. (AFP Pic)

Actor Jeremy Renner is in a "critical but stable condition" after he injured himself while ploughing snow in Nevada's Reno over the weekend, his spokesperson said. The accident took place on Sunday and the 'Hawkeye' actor is receiving "excellent care", according to entertainment website Deadline. He was airlifted to the hospital after the accident, the outlet further said. Mr Renner is a two-time Oscar nominee and is the star of Marvel's 'Avengers' and 'Captain America' films. He has a home in Washoe County, Nevada for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

The region where his home is located received heavy snow on New Year's Eve that hit power supply for more than 35,000 homes in Washoe and other counties, the Reno Gazette Journal further said in its report.

Mr Renner was nominated for Best Actor at the 2010 Academy Awards for his performance in 'The Hurt Locker'. He was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in 'The Town'.

Mr Renner is currently appearing in 'Mayor of Kingstown', which is streaming on Paramount+. It's second season is set to set to debut this month.

The series is created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon and produced by 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Network.

In addition to starring in Marvel films, Mr Renner has also played pivotal roles in 'Mission: Impossible' series, 'Arrival', 'American Hustle' and '28 Weeks Later'.

According to Variety, the actor fractured his right elbow and his left wrist while filing the comedy 'Tag'.