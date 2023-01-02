Prince Harry Says He ''Wants His Father And Brother Back'' Ahead Of Autobiography Release

Prince Harry spoke about histroubled relationship with the royal family

In a trailer for an upcoming TV interview, Britain's Prince Harry spoke about his troubled relationship with the royal family. Prince Harry said "I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back", according to a BBC report.

In the trailer, Prince Harry said, "It never needed to be this way. The leaking and the planting. I want a family, not an institution. They feel as though it's better to keep up, somehow, as the villains. They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back. I would like to get my brother back.'' Prince Harry made these comments during a conversation with ITV's Tom Bradby,

The program will be shown two days before Harry's autobiography is published on 10 January. The autobiography named 'Spare' is anticipated to give details about disagreements with his brother Prince William.

In March 2020, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stunned the world by quitting as front-line members. The surprise news followed a turbulent year for the couple, who have openly said they have struggled in the spotlight and grown apart from Harry's brother Prince William.