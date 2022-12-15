Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix Series: 5 Revelations Made By The Couple In Final Episodes

Volume two of the show (Episodes 3-6) documents Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from their roles as senior members working for Queen Elizabeth II. “I wonder what would have happened to us had we not got out when we did,” Harry said in one clip, alleging that the couple experienced “institutional gaslighting” during their time working for The Firm. “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,'' he noted.

In one of the episodes, Meghan Markle teared up over how “hard” she worked to “fit in” before stepping back from her royal duties in January 2020. “I tried so hard,” she said. “That's the piece that's so triggering,” she continues. “Because … it still wasn't good enough, and you still don't fit in.”

Prince Harry in another episode admitted he misses being part of the Royal Family. "I miss the weird family gatherings when we all get together under one roof for certain times of the year. Being part of the institution meant that I was in the UK, so I miss the UK, I miss my friends … I've lost a few friends in this process as well."

In the sixth episode, Meghan Markle also discussed her widely publicized miscarriage in July 2020. "I really wasn't sleeping and the first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried," she recalled. Meanwhile, Prince Harry blamed the English tabloids for his wife's miscarriage, referring to his wife's legal battle against The Daily Mail in 2019. “I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the (Daily) Mail did. I watched the whole thing,” he said.