'Harry And Meghan' Becomes Netflix's Most Watched Docuseries In Debut Week

Netflix's documentary on the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan is the platform's most watched title since its debut. In the first week, it was watched for a total of 81.55 million hours, according to a company press release. The first three episodes of 'Harry and Meghan' were released last Thursday, with the couple - also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - criticising the royal family for failing to protect her and his mother Diana against tabloid excesses.

Netflix said that the docuseries appeared in the Top 10 TV list in 85 countries and was number 1 in the United Kingdom. It was also among the most watched series on Netflix globally, the Addams Family drama "Wednesday" was way ahead with 1 billion views.

The second part of 'Harry and Meghan' will start streaming on Netflix from Thursday and have three episodes on their decision to leave the royal family.

The trailer for the latest episodes of the docuseries was released on Monday, with the royal feud set to escalate after a claim that Buckingham Palace was "happy to lie" for his brother William.

Meghan, 41, is seen separately claiming in the series that she was "fed to the wolves" after the pair quit royal life in early 2020 and moved to North America.

In one excerpt, Harry, 38, accuses Buckingham Palace of "institutional gaslighting" and said "they" were "happy to lie to protect my brother but were never willing to tell the truth to protect us".

Harry in late 2019 all but confirmed a rift with his older brother and the pair have reportedly hardly spoken since, even at the unveiling of a statue of their mother last year and the September state funeral of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

So far the palace has declined to respond to the programme but commentators suggested it may be forced to if criticism gets personal.