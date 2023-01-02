Man Praised For Breaking Into School And Rescuing Dozens From US Storm

Mr Withey has been praised for helping shelter people from the deadly storm.

As a deadly blizzard barreled through New York last weekend, some people found themselves stranded on snow-covered roads. Among those trapped was 27-year-old, Jay Withey, a mechanic who ventured out to help a stranded friend. But while on the road in Cheektowaga town, he found himself contending with snow several feet tall. Over the course of the night, he tried seeking help from nearby houses. However, at the end of the night, he committed a final act of desperation to save himself and more than 20 others from the brutal storm.

According to CNN, Mr Withey was stuck in the storm with a stranger, Mike, to who he had offered a ride. He told the outlet that he knocked on several houses and requested them to let him and Mike inside. He even offered upwards of $500 to sleep on the floor, however, everyone turned them away. The pair then tried to call the police but received no help. Mr Withey also helped an elderly woman named Mary, who knocked on his car and asked for help.

By the morning, Mr Withey's truck had run out of gas, leaving the trio to huddle in Mary's van, which was also running low on fuel. Eventually, one of them needed to use the bathroom. It was then that Mr Withey turned on his GPS and found a school nearby. He broke a window and entered the school with two of his companions.

The 27-year-old then again ventured out and helped 22 more people who were stuck in their cars and freezing. All of them waited in the school until the weather cleared.

Interestingly, Mr Withey left an apology note near the broken window. "I'm terribly sorry about breaking the school window & for breaking in the kitchen ... I had to do it to save everyone and get them shelter," the note read.

Later, when the police reviewed CCTV footage from the school, they even saw heartwarming scenes. The members of the group took care of each other and only used what they absolutely needed.

"There was a freezer full of food but no one touched it," the cops said, adding, "They only ate what was necessary to stay alive. They used the gym for the kids to play and pulled the smart board out of the classrooms to watch the news for updates".

On social media, Mr Withey was praised for helping shelter people from the deadly storm. "Jay , thank you for leaving the place as found. We can replace the window. We can't replace lives. Thank you for covering the window to stop the elements from coming in. Jay not only thought about the people , but also the well being of the school. I'd love to buy him lunch," wrote one user.

"Excellent critical thinking and leadership skills. Jay you are the man and deserve a real honor and recognition as an Emergency Responder," said another.

The Cheektowaga Police Department's Facebook post garnered over 3,400 likes and thousands of reshares and comments.