After "Productive Talks", Putin Offers To Host Trump "Next Time In Moscow"

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered Friday to host US counterpart Donald Trump in Moscow, extending the apparent invitation during a press conference for their high-stakes summit in Alaska focused on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

"Next time in Moscow," Putin told Trump in English after the US president thanked him and said he would "probably see you again very soon."

"Oh, that's an interesting one," Trump responded. "I'll get a little heat on that one, but I could see it possibly happening."

