Watch What Ranbir Kapoor Told BBC Journalist On Bollywood's 'Bad Phase' Remark

These days, Hindi film actor Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming film "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar," in which he is co-starring with Shradha Kapoor. Recently, he attended a press meet for the promotional campaign, in which he was questioned about the bad phase of Bollywood.

The question was asked by a BBC journalist, who wanted to know the actor's views about the current trends in the Hindi film industry. But Ranbir instead posed a question to the journalist, and his reply has gone viral on social media.

So the BBC reporter asked, "Ranbir Bollywood ka abhi thora dicey chal raha hai...(Bollywood is currently in a dicey phase)."

Interrupting her, Ranbir answered, "Kya baat kar rahi ho? Pathaan ki collection dekhi nahi tumne? (What are you saying? "Have you not seen Pathaan's box office collection?"

Another reporter jumped in, but Ranbir asked her to let the BBC journalist finish her question. He also asked her which media organisation she works for. "BBC News," she replied, and he shot back, "I think something is going on with your company these days. What about that? You tell me first."

Interview-Bollywood ka time kharab chal rha hai



RK- kya baat kar rhi hai #Pathaan ke collection nahi dekhe kya



The way he roasted bbc tho😂😂 pic.twitter.com/F8WLOhdQn7 — WordMinter (@SimonMinter7_) February 22, 2023

Everyone in the press conference started laughing at the Barfi! actor's words, and several fans even praised him for his funny responses.

Meanwhile, the Income-Tax Department is investigating the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for alleged tax evasion through underreporting income. The Department said in a statement following the three-day survey of the media organisation that the income and profits disclosed by the organisation's units were "not commensurate with the scale of operations in India."

The Income Tax Department has also claimed it has uncovered irregularities in the accounting books of the BBC, which came weeks after the corporation aired a series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.