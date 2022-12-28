Watch: Mumbai Police Sends A Strong Message Through Qala Song, And Internet Applauds

The Mumbai police used an interesting way of explaining the importance of consent.

The Mumbai Police, famous for its amusing tweets, has utilised the well-known song from the newly-released movie Qala to convey a message regarding the importance of consent. The police have asked the public to educate themselves on the significance of understanding consent.

In an Instagram post shared a few hours ago, the Mumbai Police shared a small clip from the song "Ghodey Pe Sawar" of the movie "Qala" with a caption in Marathi that, when translated to English, reads as "You don't need "art" to understand the "no" of the person in front of you!" One hashtag, #ConsentMatters, was also shared in the post.

In the video clip, the actress Triptii Dimri is seen singing the lyrics of the song, which are "Koi kaisey unhey yeh samjhaaye Sajaniya ke mann mein abhi inkaar hai."

When the line is complete, the Mumbai police play a message that reads, "It doesn't take 'Qala' to understand consent."

Watch the post here:



The post turned out to be an instant hit and received over 2,50000 views. It has also received over 25,000 likes in just three hours.

The post was well-received by Instagram users, some of whom also added their own perspective.

"Mumbai Police admin is a much better content creator than most of the existing so-called influencers," wrote one user.

"Haha, I love it! The content on Mumbai Police is very creative! Love it! Hats off to the social media team for coming up with such cool and creative ways to spread awareness," another user commented.