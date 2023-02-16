Watch: Mumbai Cops Help UP Woman Reunite With Family Separated At Railway Station

The video was shared three days back

Timely assistance by a policeman helped a 65-year-old woman reunite with her family. The woman was lost at Bandra terminus and requested Mumbai police for help. Vile Parle police reached out to her family in Uttar Pradesh and soon she made her way back home. The woman made an unexpected request to the police officers, she invited them to her home in Uttar Pradesh.

A video was shared by Mumbai Police on Instagram. In the video, the woman can be seen sitting inside a police station and the cops interacting with her. The woman can be seen expressing her gratitude with folded hands. A while later a man who seems to be her son takes her back from the police station. The man can be heard saying, "Thank you," to the police.

The caption of the video reads, "Making our way into the hearts & home of citizens! A heartwarming exchange followed after Vile Parle Personnel helped a lost & confused 65y/o lady reunite with her family."

Watch the video here:

The video was shared three days back and so far it has amassed over 2.8 lakh views on Instagram. Mumbai police were praised by social media users for their services.

A user commented, "Wish every state police worked in this manner."

Another user wrote, "Always, Grateful for your service thank you!"

A third user commented, "I liked the fact that dog was sleeping peacefully inside the police station. Good example."