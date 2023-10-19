Watch: Mark Zuckerberg Uses AI To Braid Daughter's Hair, Internet Calls It 'Adorable'

The video accumulated more than 82,000 likes and over 1.5 million views.

In an effort to promote Meta's new Smart Glasses collection with RayBan, Mark Zuckerberg has shared a video of him using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to learn how to braid his daughter's hair. In a video posted on Instagram, the Meta CEO filmed the back of his daughter's head using the video recording feature embedded within the smart glasses he's wearing. "Hey Meta, how do you make a braid," he asks. A little voice then gives him step-by-step directions on how to create a braid.

The AI voice walks Mr Zuckerberg through three steps: brush the hair, separate it into three parts, cross the right section over the middle, then the left, and continue. "Well, here goes nothing," he jokes, attempting to complete the hairstyle on his daughter. "I'm not the most experienced braider, but I think we can get this done!"

"Finally learned to braid. Thanks, Meta AI," Mr Zuckerberg wrote in the caption of the video.

At the end of the video, Mr Zuckerberg even asks the smart glasses to take a photo of his hard work and send it to his wife Priscilla Chan, without having to lift a finger.

The Meta CEO shared the clip just a day back and since then it has accumulated more than 82,000 likes and over 1.5 million views. His followers were enthused by the clip, appreciating the father-daughter bonding time.

"This is one of your most beautiful creations," wrote one user. "Haha the mini boss lady pass of the rubber-band was on point! You're Hired!" said another.

A third user commented, "Adorable and one of the most important skills for sure" while another added, "In India, we learn this from our Mother or Grand Mother in our very young age.. but yes Meta AI should help fathers for sure."

Mr Zuckerberg and Ms Chan are the parents of three daughters - Maxima (7), August (5), and Aurelia, who was born in March 2023. The couple have been married since 2012.

Ms Chan and Mr Zuckerberg met in college and fell in love. A paediatrician and philanthropist, Ms Chan pursued her medical education at the University of California after receiving her degree from Harvard University.

After meeting at a frat party at Harvard University, the couple started dating in 2003. On May 19, 2012, the pair exchanged vows on Mr Zuckerberg's estate.