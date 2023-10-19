Indian Air Force Shares 'Bird's Eye View Of World Cup 2023'. Asks Internet To Guess The Stadium

The image has accumulated more than 102,000 views and over 2,000 likes.

India is hosting the 13th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. the mega cricket event, which started on October 5, is being played across ten different stadiums in the country. Now, on Wednesday, the India Air Force (IAF) took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a picture of one of the stadiums and asked people if they could guess the name correctly.

"Bird's eye view of #WorldCup2023. Guess the stadium," the IAF wrote as they shared the breathtaking aerial image. In the picture, two IAF helicopters are seen flying over the stadium.

Take a look below:

Birds eye view of #WorldCup2023



Guess the stadium. pic.twitter.com/8QjFuqyf9j — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 19, 2023

Shared just a few hours ago, the image has already accumulated more than 102,000 views and over 2,000 likes. Internet users were quick to react to the post with varied comments. While some recognised the iconic stadium correctly, others simply called the picture "mesmerising".

Notably, the aerial picture shows Muthiah Annamalai (MA) Chidambaram Stadium located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where three ODI World Cup 2023 matches have been held so far.

"This is emotion," wrote one user. "It can be either Mumbai or Chennai. Mumbai Stadium doesn't have that wide beach, so it must be Marina Beach of Chennai. PS: Never Been to Chennai," said another.

Also Read | "Cinematic Experience": Breathtaking Pics Of Dharamshala Cricket Stadium Stun Internet

A third user commented, "Marina beach is clearly visible, not much is there to doubt correct guess," while a fourth user added, "Chennai, the best built stadium. Located close to the sea, offers swing, offers spin, cut out between stands to enable breezy air flow, located next to metro station for easy conveyance."

"The stadium is more commonly known as Chepauk - the locality in which it is situated," commented another X user.

Meanwhile, in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, a total of five matches will take place at Chepauk Stadium, which is the oldest Indian Cricket stadium that is still in continuous use. Three of the matches, including India's opener against Australia, New Zealand vs Bangladesh and New Zealand vs Afghanistan, have already taken place at the stadium.

The next match between Pakistan and Afghanistan is now scheduled to take place on October 23 at the Chidambaram Stadium. Pakistan vs South Africa is also scheduled to be held on October 27.