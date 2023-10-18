'Cinematic Experience': Breathtaking Pics Of Dharamshala Cricket Stadium Stuns Internet

The image was captured during the Netherlands-South Africa match.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday shared breathtaking pictures of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamshala. The image was captured during the Netherlands-South Africa match, in which the former soared their 1st ever win in the World Cup over a Test nation. The picture shows mesmerising snow-clad mountains in the background of the match.

"The breathtaking HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala," ICC captioned the post.

Take a look at the images below:

Since being shared, the pictures have accumulated more than 900,000 likes and thousands of comments. "World's most beautiful stadium," wrote one user. "The only stadium where fans take tickets to capture the view not of the stadium but outside of it," jokingly said another.

"Words can't be put together the describe this view," commented a third user. "Dharamshala is Like a 3D cinematic experience," added a fourth.

Meanwhile, coming back to the match, the Netherlands on Tuesday stunned South Africa by 38 runs in a rain-reduced 43-overs-a-side contest in Dharamshala. Netherlands bowled out South Africa for 207 to script just their third ODI World Cup win, 16 years since their last against Scotland in West Indies. Dutch Skipper Scott Edwards led from the front with an unbeaten 78 to steer his side to 245-8 before they bowled out third-placed South Africa for 207.

The surprise outcome came 48 hours after Afghanistan shocked defending champions England in Delhi, adding to the unpredictability of the 10-team competition. The action continues from the World Cup as the next match is scheduled to take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on the 18th of this month. New Zealand will take on Afghanistan at 2 pm IST (8.30 am GMT).