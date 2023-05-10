Watch: Kim Kardashian Throws Grand Firefighter-Themed Party For Son Psalm's 4th Birthday

The 4-year-old can be seen dressed up in personalized firefighter costume

Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West's youngest son, Psalm, turned 4 years old on Tuesday, May 9. However, the family decided to celebrate the occasion early and threw an extravagant fireman-themed party at Kim Kardashian's sprawling Calabasas home on May 6, Page Six reported.

The event included a grand replica of a fire station, a firetruck pinata, and a dessert table filled with Dalmatian-decorated cake pops, cupcakes, and cookies. The SKIMS founder took to Instagram to share glimpses of the celebration and fans have been swooning over the lavish party, with many calling it ''over the top.''

In the pictures, the 4-year-old can be seen dressed up in personalized firefighter costume along with his sibling and friends. The doting mom also matched outfits with him. An artwork of Psalm putting out a fire was also specially created for the occasion.

Sharing the pictures, Kim Kardashian wrote, ''Happy 4th Birthday my beautiful smart curious baby boy Psalm. I'm just so happy you chose me to be your mommy. You teach me so much every day. I can't wait to go through this life with you and that cutie smile of yours with your little fangs lol.''

See the picture here:

Guests were also given personalized bunker coats, which were adorned with their first names, for the outside gathering. The guests included Psalm's grandmother, his aunt Khloe Kardashian, her on-and-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and their daughter True. However, Psalm's dad, Kanye West, was noticeably absent from the event.

In other videos that have surfaced online, Kim was seen holding her son next to the massive firefighter-themed cake as the guests sang him 'Happy Birthday.' Not only that, but real firefighters from the Santa Fe Springs California fire station were also present at the party and gave the kids a ride on their firetruck.

Watch the videos here:

Kim Kardashian went above and beyond for Psalm West's 4th birthday 🎈 pic.twitter.com/z0WyKxtvkI — Episodes (@episodesent) May 7, 2023

Reacting to the pictures and videos of the epic celebration, one user joked, ''Does he get to go to the moon for his 18th?'' Another commented, ''I just want a Kardashian to throw me a birthday party.''