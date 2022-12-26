Watch: Jyotiraditya Scindia Requests MP Minister To Wear Slippers After 66 Days, He Had Pledged To Stay Barefoot

The protesting minister was offered to wear slippers by Jyotiraditya Scindia

Annoyed over the poor condition of roads in his hometown, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar had announced in October that he would continue to walk barefoot till the condition of the roads improves. On Sunday, the protesting minister was offered to wear slippers by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia after over two months. Mr. Scindia also assured him that road works will be soon completed and inaugurated.

In a video shared by Mr. Tomar, the minister is offered a pair of new slippers by Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday. After wearing the slippers at the request of Mr. Scindia, the minister also touched his feet.

"Gwalior in-charge minister Mr. Tulsi Silawat ji, BJP district president Mr. Abhay Chaudhary ji blessed me by giving me slippers to wear in the presence of godlike leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party," read the tweet, translated from Hindi.

Watch the video here:

ग्वालियर प्रभारी मंत्री श्री Tulsi Silawat जी, भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष श्री अभय चौधरी जी ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी के देवतुल्य कार्यकर्ताओ की उपस्थिति में मुझे चप्पल धारण कराकर अनुग्रहित किया। 2/5 pic.twitter.com/0KkXGSWwLv — Pradhuman Singh Tomar (@PradhumanGwl) December 25, 2022

"Today is a memorable day of my life. I want to tell you that about 3 months ago, I had resolved that until Gendewali road, Laxman Talaiya's road and Jayarogya Hospital's Rajpayaga road are repaired, I would also remain barefoot to feel the pain of the people every day," he further tweeted.

आज का दिन मेरे जीवन का यादगार दिन है। आपको बताना चाहता हूँ आज से लगभग 3 माह पूर्व मैंने संकल्प लिया था कि जब तक गेंडेवाली सड़क, लक्ष्मण तलैया की सड़क एवं जयारोग्य अस्पताल की राजपायगा सड़क नही बन जाती तब मैं भी नग्न पैर रहकर जनता के दुःख दर्द को प्रतिदिन अहसास करता हूँ। 3/5 pic.twitter.com/Sa7GXShnuH — Pradhuman Singh Tomar (@PradhumanGwl) December 25, 2022

On October 20, while conducting an inspection, Pradyuman Singh noticed the poor condition of the roads in his district. During this, the public narrated the pain that they were suffering due to the poor roads in the area. After that, Mr Tomar apologised to the public and vowed not to wear shoes till three roads in the city -- located in Laxman Talaiya, Gende Wali road and Hospital road -- are not repaired.

"Unless the condition of the roads of the Gwalior assembly constituency is improved, I will not wear slippers and shoes. I will remain barefoot," he said. "It is my belief that when I walk barefoot, I will feel the pain of pebbles and bad roads. I will realise the trouble of the public," Mr Tomar added.

Mr Tomar was among several Congress MLAs who quit the party in March 2020 along with Scindia, leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government. He won a by poll on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket in 2020 and was made energy minister in the Chouhan government.