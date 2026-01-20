Watch: Japanese Ambassador Enjoys Biryani In Delhi, Says "Tastes Even Better When Eaten By Hand"

Japanese Ambassador ONO Keiichi shared his experience of eating biryani in Delhi, and also compared it to sushi, praising the traditional Indian way of eating with hands.

"Tried eating biryani by hand, following my Indian friends. Like sushi, it tastes even better when eaten by hand," Ambassador Ono wrote on X (formerly Twitter), also sharing pictures of him with a plate of biryani at New Delhi's Andhra Bhavan.

"I feel I've come a little closer to my friends!"

Also read | No Night Guards, No CCTVs: Bengaluru Flat Owner's Cost-Cutting Ideas For Society Sparks Debate

See the post here:

Tried eating biryani by hand — following my Indian friends😊

Like sushi🍣, it tastes even better when eaten by hand.

I feel I've come a little closer to my friends!



చాలా బాగుంది😋 pic.twitter.com/H55Bf9COuE — ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan (@JapanAmbIndia) January 20, 2026

Also read | Japanese Man Tries South Indian Meal In Bengaluru, Shares Experience: "I Underestimated"

Eating with hands is an integral part of Indian culture, believed to enhance flavours and connect people to their food. It's a tradition rooted in Ayurveda.

Biryani, which was India's most-ordered dish on Swiggy in 2025, is a rice originating in South Asia. Traditionally, it is made with rice, meat or seafood, vegetables, and spices.

Its popularity seems to have influenced Ono also, as not so long ago, he shared a picture from his visit to Telangana, where he ate authentic Hyderabadi biryani.

"Enjoyed authentic Hyderabadi biryani during visit to Telangana! Amazed by its rich spices and bold flavours - truly addictive!" he had written as the caption of the post.

Social Media Reaction

"It's not the gesture of eating by hand, but your warmth and openness that truly bring people closer," one user wrote in the comment section of the last post.

"I absolutely love eating with my hands. It's a different kind of satisfaction, and it's part of Indian culture," a second user wrote.

"Great to see you embrace a different culture so gracefully! This is exactly why Indians love the Japanese and your culture. Kudos to your spirit!" a third user said.