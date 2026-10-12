Watch: Indian Couple Pursuing Master's In Ireland Share Monthly Budget, Rent Alone Costs Rs 1.5 Lakh

For many Indian students, studying in Europe comes with significant living costs, with rent, groceries and everyday expenses adding up quickly. While studying abroad offers valuable academic and career opportunities, managing these expenses can be a major challenge. An Indian couple pursuing their master's degrees in Dublin, Ireland, has offered a glimpse into these expenses by sharing a breakdown of their monthly spending. Sayali and Vaibhav, who moved to Ireland in 2025, revealed that they spend around 3,000 euros (approximately Rs 3.25 lakh) every month.

Rent is one of their biggest expenses. The couple pays 1,400 euros (around Rs 1.5 lakh) for their share of a two-bedroom apartment. The total rent for the flat is 2,800 euros (approximately Rs 3 lakh).

Living in Dublin, which is among Europe's expensive cities, also means paying a substantial amount towards household bills. The couple spends around 250 euros (approximately Rs 27,000) every month on electricity, Wi-Fi and water heating. Transport costs them another 100 euros (around Rs 11,000) per month. They use a student Leap Card, which offers discounted fares and weekly caps, helping them manage their commuting expenses.

Although the couple cooks at home, groceries and household supplies account for around 300 euros (approximately Rs 33,000) every month. They also receive some Indian ingredients from home.

Eating out adds significantly to their monthly budget. The couple spends around 400 euros (approximately Rs 43,000) on restaurant visits, date nights, meeting friends and ordering food.

Subscriptions and memberships cost them another 100 euros (around Rs 11,000) per month. These include services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Spotify. Shopping is another major expense, with the couple spending around 500 euros (approximately Rs 54,000) every month on products such as makeup, skincare and body care.

Together, eating out, subscriptions and shopping account for around 1,000 euros (approximately Rs 1.08 lakh) in monthly expenses.

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The couple said their breakdown does not include travel costs, as they frequently take trips, sometimes every month. Since these expenses vary, they have excluded them from their monthly budget.

"That makes our total expense around 3,000 euros (approximately Rs 3.25 lakh) every month. We track everything, every transaction every month, whatever we have earned and spent, since the day we landed in this country," theysaid.

Their account offers a glimpse into the cost of living for Indian students in Ireland, where accommodation and everyday spending can add up to several lakhs of rupees each month.

