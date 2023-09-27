Watch: Elon Musk Meets Hungarian President With Son X, Discuss Demographic Crisis

The billionaire was also accompaniedby his son X A-12

After meeting several world leaders over the last two weeks, billionaire Elon Musk met Hungarian President Katalin Novak on Monday and took her on a tour of a newly constructed Tesla gigafactory in Texas. The billionaire was also accompanied by his son X Æ A-12, affectionately referred to as X.

The meeting was held in Austin after Mr. Musk could not make it to the 5th Budapest Demographic Summit that took place September 14-16. During their meeting, the duo discussed the global demographic crisis and talked about the significance of having children. According to a report by Hungary Today, Ms Novak explained that in addition to the problem of climate change, the demographic crisis is receiving too little attention. She added that she is committed to the cause of families and to tackling the demographic issue.

Watch the video here:

Elected in 2022, 46-year-old Katalin Novak is the first woman president of Hungary and has three children ages 20, 17, and 15. Meanwhile, Mr Musk has ten known biological children with three different women. He has three children with Canadian singer Grimes and five children that he shares with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson. In addition, he has two twins with Neuralink Exec Shivon Zilis. The Hungarian President also shared several other pictures from the meeting.

In one of the pictures, Mr Musk was photographed with his son X perched on his shoulders as he gave Ms Novak a tour of the factory. She captioned the picture, ''Childlessness is the most worrying phenomenon of our time. We talked with @elonmusk about what we can do together to encourage young people to say YES to #children.''

Childlessness is the most worrying phenomenon of our time. We talked with @elonmusk about what we can do together to encourage young people to say YES to #children.#havingchildrenissavingtheworldpic.twitter.com/7x2ZqVMbSa — Katalin Novák (@KatalinNovak_HU) September 26, 2023

“No kids, no future," Ms Novak wrote in a separate tweet along with a picture of her interacting with X.

In another tweet, Ms. Novak referred to him as an "ally" in the fight for family freedom.

Great to meet @elonmusk, another ally in the freedom fight for #families. pic.twitter.com/SschV9oGnv — Katalin Novák (@KatalinNovak_HU) September 26, 2023

After their meeting, Mr Musk took to X and wrote, "Having children is saving the world."

Having children is saving the world — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 25, 2023

He also posted about their discussion and said that he had a ''Great meeting with the President of Hungary about the population collapse crisis!''

Great meeting with the President of Hungary about the population collapse crisis! https://t.co/8O8HYZRkvo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 25, 2023

Notably, Mr. Musk has voiced his views on global demographic challenges on multiple occasions. The billionaire has often said that "population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming." He has also said that we as a society must raise our birth rate to counteract ageing populations. In April, he tweeted that the US would face consequences as a result of a declining birth rate and that "Japan is a leading indicator."

In January, he tweeted, "Population collapse is a major risk to the future of civilization." He also shared a link to World Bank data, which showed that the world's fertility rate was at its lowest since the 1960s.

A few days back, Mr. Musk along with son x met with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the Turkish House in New York where the duo had an amusing exchange. He recently also met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu Netanyahu and took them on a tour of the Tesla factory in Fremont, California. The trio also rode in the 'Cyber Truck' vehicle.