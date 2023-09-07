Elon Musk Seen With His 'Secret' Twins For The First Time, See Pic

The pic shows the billionaire sitting cross-legged on a couch with one of the twins

Elon Musk was photographed for the first time with his twins and their mother Shivon Zilis. Ms Zilis works for the mogul at Musk's brain chip company Neuralink. The picture was shared by Walter Isaacson, author of Mr Musk's biography, on X, formerly Twitter account.

The pic shows the billionaire sitting cross-legged on a couch with one of the twins, who was 16 months old at the time, on his lap, according to Insider. The other infant is being held by Ms Zilis. The photo was clicked at Zilis' home in Austin, Texas. Mr Isaacson released the picture on Wednesday.

Another picture shows one of the twins reaching out to touch a life-size robot while Mr Musk leans over him.

Ever since imbibing Isaac Asimov stories as a kid, Musk has worried that our robots could turn on us. This Time excerpt of https://t.co/7JGHd10lOC explains why and what he's doing about it. https://t.co/EiXqmMi3E6pic.twitter.com/loKKgwYoIx — Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) September 6, 2023

Their names have never been made public. Zilis, a Canadian-born venture capitalist, gave birth to Musk's eighth and ninth child in November 2021, according to court documents. The twins were born via IVF, a few days before Mr Musk welcomed his second child with Canadian singer Grimes.

According to Isaacson, Mr. Musk wanted to meet him at Zili's home last March for a chat.

“He said we should leave our phones in the house while we sat outside, because, he said, someone could use them to monitor our conversation. But he later agreed that I could use what he said about AI in my book,” Mr. Isaacson wrote in an excerpt from his biography posted in Time magazine.

“For a moment I was struck by the oddness of the scene,” Isaacson wrote. “We were sitting on a suburban patio by a tranquil backyard swimming pool on a sunny spring day, with two bright-eyed twins learning to toddle, as Musk somberly speculated about the window of opportunity for building a sustainable human colony on Mars before an AI apocalypse destroyed earthly civilization.”

According to a Reuters report, Ms Zilis told his colleagues and Mr Musk never engaged in a sexual relationship or ever romantically.