Turkey President Asks Elon Musk 'Where's Your Wife?', He Replies...

Billionaire Elon Musk brought his son X to a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, which led to an amusing exchange between the two. Mr Musk met with Mr Erdogan at the Turkish House in New York. During their meeting, the tech billionaire held his son on his lap, while the Turkish President bounced a football and repeatedly offered it to X who did not take it.

"Where is your wife?" Mr Erdogan asked Mr Musk. To this, the billionaire said, "Oh, she is in San Francisco. We are separated now. That's why I take care of my son mostly".

Mr Musk has fathered three children with Canadian singer Grimes. The couple's first child X AE A12 arrived in May 2020. The two also have a daughter named Exa Dark Siderael Musk and a third child, a boy named Techno Mechanicus - whose existence was revealed only earlier this month. Mr Musk and Grimes never married, although the tech billionaire was earlier married to Canadian author Justine Wilson and English actor Talulah Riley.

The talks between Mr Musk and Mr Erdogan took place at the Turkish House near the United Nations building in New York. During their meeting, the President called on Tesla to establish its 7th factory in Turkey, The Telegraph reported. Mr Erdogan also said during the meeting that Turkey was open to cooperation on artificial intelligence and Starlink.

Mr Musk, on the other hand, told Mr Erdogan that his country was "among the most important candidates" for the new factory. He also stated that SpaceX wished to work with Turkish authorities to obtain the necessary licence to offer Starlink satellite services in Turkey.

According to Reuters, Mr Erdogan also invited Mr Musk to attend the Turkish aerospace and technology festival 'Teknofest' in Izmir at the end of September. Mr Musk said he would gladly attend.