Watch: Elon Musk Enjoys Cigar As Joe Rogan Fires Arrow At Tesla Cybertruck To Test Its Toughness

Elon Musk and popular US commentator and comedian Joe Rogan recently reunited for a podcast where the billionaire spilled a few details on Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck. During their conversation, Mr Rogan challenged Musk, suggesting he could penetrate the Cybertruck's exterior with a broadside arrow. This came after the Tesla CEO boasted about the truck's bulletproofing.

''Can I try it with an arrow?'' Mr Rogan asked. ''Yeah, it'll be fine,'' Elon Musk replied.

''Maybe I'll drive back with an arrow sticking out of my car,'' the CEO said. ''I bet I can get it in there,'' Mr Rogan replied. ''I'll bet you can't. I'll bet you a dollar,'' said Mr Musk.

In a video that has now gone viral, Joe Rogan is seen firing an arrow from close range at the Tesla cybertruck's stainless steel body to test its toughness. Rather than piercing a hole in the side of the Cybertruck, the projectile caused only a small dent and destroyed the arrowhead. Meanwhile, Elon Musk is seen enjoying a cigar in the background and then inspecting the vehicle.

Watch the video here:

Joe Rogan fires an arrow at the cybertruck while Elon smokes a cigar. It's arrowproof. pic.twitter.com/Z49TZwr4lj — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 31, 2023

The CEO, during the podcast, stressed that the Cybertruck will have bulletproof steel panels and there will even be an option for people to purchase bulletproof glass for the vehicle. He further explained how the panels had already been tested using a Tommy gun, a 45-millimeter gun, and a 9-millimeter gun.

He also said that the ''beast mode'' version of the Cybertruck has a 0-60 mph (96 km/h) target time of ''under three seconds.''

Notably, the Cybertruck has a range of 250–500 miles (400–800 km) and an estimated 0 to 60 mph time of 2.9–6.5 seconds.

Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019. The futuristic-looking truck is made of stainless steel used in rockets and the electric vehicle has a unique, geometric design. The Tesla website claims that the truck offers "better utility than a truck with more performance than a sports car".

Here is the full video:

Tesla recently announced it will begin deliveries of the vehicle on November 30. However, Elon Musk Musk warned it will be difficult to scale production on the vehicle.