Watch: Drones Create The Largest 'Happy New Year 2023' Message In UAE Skies, Break Guinness World Record

The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE ushered in the New Year in legendary fashion with a mesmerising pyro-musical show, smashing two Guinness World Records titles. The stunning celebrations featured a dazzling 12-minute display of over 670 drones choreographed to electric beats, covering 4.7 kilometers of beachfront and reaching a height of 1,100 meters. The 12-minute spectacle lit up the sky with a jaw-dropping pyrotechnic performance and larger-than-life fireworks display.

The New Year's Eve celebrations also broke two Guinness world records. The first one was for the number of drones launched simultaneously - 600 compared to a previous world record of 458. The second one was for the largest aerial sentence formed by drones.

Visit Ras Al Khaimah shared a series of images and videos on its official Instagram account. The video was captioned as ''#RAKNYE2023 has just smashed two new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles. The pyro-musical show featured over 670 drones, nano lights, colours and shapes all choreographed to electric beats.''

Another post was captioned, ''Attracting visitors from around the world, #RAKNYE2023 pyro-musical show featured 600 drones, nano lights, colours and shapes all choreographed to electric beats. Covering a stretch of over 4.7 kilometres, it reached a height of 1,100 meters and smashed the previous record of 458 drones. Culminating in the highest ever ‘Happy New Year 2023' message to signal new beginnings, the drones then seamlessly transitioned into the Emirate's iconic ‘RAKashida' logo to tie back to the destination.''

Commenting on the fireworks show, Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said in a press release: "Ras Al Khaimah has once again proven its position as a leading tourism destination that welcomes people from all over the globe. Not only have we set two new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles for our #RAKNYE2023 celebrations, but we've also given thousands of visitors and residents a New Year's Eve show that they'll never forget. This marks a great start to what is set to be a hugely exciting and busy year for us as we continue to build the reputation of Ras Al Khaimah as the must-visit destination for 2023."

Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa also lit up for 2023. The stunning landmark was illuminated by a spectacular laser and firework show for New year's eve celebrations.