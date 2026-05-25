Indian Tourist Alleges Racist Treatment At Vietnam Store: "He Sold To White Customers, Ignored Me"

A viral video shared by an Indian tourist has sparked a heated online discussion after he alleged that he faced discriminatory treatment at a grocery store in Vietnam. In the clip circulating on social media, the man claimed that a store employee refused to show him product prices or sell him groceries while continuing to serve other customers normally. According to him, the situation became more upsetting when he allegedly saw the employee politely assist a white customer moments later and complete their billing without hesitation.

The tourist recorded the interaction inside the store and expressed his frustration directly to the employee. Speaking in Hindi in the video, he claimed he was being treated unfairly and accused the worker of racism.

The man alleged that despite handing over products for purchase, the employee ignored him and continued attending to others. He repeatedly asked the worker to call a manager or supervisor and even threatened to contact the police if the issue was not addressed.

As the confrontation continued, the employee appeared to carry on with his work while the tourist accused him of laughing at the situation. The tourist said he felt insulted and humiliated in front of other customers, adding that the behaviour made him feel as though he was being judged for not looking wealthy enough.

The incident quickly gained traction online, reigniting conversations around racism and stereotypes allegedly faced by Indians while travelling abroad. Several users in the comments section shared similar experiences from different countries, while others argued that isolated incidents should not be used to generalise an entire nation.

Some social media users defended Vietnam and its people, saying the country is generally welcoming towards tourists. Others pointed out that the store shown in the video appeared to be a branch of a well-known retail chain where prices are usually displayed clearly on shelves, suggesting there may have been a communication gap or misunderstanding.

One user wrote, "It's hard to comment on a 2-second video because we do not know what and how this caused this. I have been to Vietnam, and prices are written to most of the products esp shops like this. I refuse to believe that Vietnames are partial to tourists because tourism is their bane of life."

Another said, "I have been there multiple times and lived there and all the Vietnamese are really very humble people, every foreigner including Indians are respected very well. I am not sure of the background but they never discremenate."

A third added, "Many of the Vietnamese people are racist. No reason, no background, and you will see someone behaving in a very stupid way. Fight for a small issue, segregation of people in boats based on ethnicity are very common issues seen there."

Later in the video, the tourist clarified that the issue was eventually resolved with the help of a translator. According to him, the employee later allowed him to purchase the groceries, and the two discussed the misunderstanding calmly.

The man said he explained to the worker why he felt disrespected and emphasised the importance of speaking up against discrimination whenever it occurs. He added that not every conflict needs to escalate and that sometimes resolving matters through conversation can help prevent similar incidents in the future.