Viral Pic Of Baby Lying On Floor During Taylor Swift Concert In Paris Sparks Outrage

A photo appearing to show a baby lying on the floor during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Paris has sparked outrage among social media users. According to The Independent, the picture was taken on Friday. In the image, shared on X (formerly Twitter), the baby appears to be asleep on a purple coat in the standing room section of Swift's show at the La Defense Arena. An unidentified person is also seen standing over the baby, but it is unclear whether they were the parent or guardian.

Sharing the picture on the microblogging site, user @whatamind13 wrote, "get ur baby off the floor and GO HOME". The picture quickly went viral, with over 1.8 million views. In the comments section, users expressed shock over the "upsetting" picture.

"please don't bring babies to concerts their ears are very sensible and it could affect their hearing," wrote one user. "I have a baby and I couldn't imagine bringing him to the PIT let alone setting him ON THE FLOOR???!! Like hold him???" commented another.

"This is so irresponsible and dangerous that I don't even find it in me to make a joke about this I hope this baby was not harmed during the show and that someone reported the parent(s)," expressed a third user.

"This is awful!!! I have a 12 week old baby and I would not dream of taking him! Omg poor baby somebody needs to intervene!" said another X user.

The picture even caught the attention of La Defense Arena. A representative for the venue told PageSix that the "general terms and conditions of sale stipulate that all minors (without any age limit) holding a ticket for a concert at Paris La Defense arena must be accompanied by an adult. Under 18 children remain under their legal guardian responsibility, it's venue policy. For spectators with a young child in the floor, an alternative seating arrangement has been proposed but refused by ticket holders".

The La Defense Arena website notes that the venue "doesn't recommend bringing children under the age of 4, even if accompanied, particularly due to the high volume".

Taylor Swift or her representatives are yet to comment on the picture.

Meanwhile, according to The Independent, Friday's concert marked the second of four nights that Taylor Swift was scheduled to perform at the Paris La Defense Arena. The singer is next scheduled to perform on May 17 in Sweden.