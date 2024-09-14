Woman Sells Daughter's Taylor Swift Tickets Over Popstar's Kamala Harris Endorsement

Taylor Swift endorsed Harris on Instagram, praising her for championing important causes.

A woman has put up for sale three Taylor Swift concert tickets that she had purchased for her daughter's 13th birthday because of the popstar's recent endorsement of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. In a viral video she posted on social media, the woman said she no longer supports Swift due to the singer's political stance and what she described as "non-Christian beliefs." She has put the tickets up for sale for the Toronto stop of Swift's Eras tour. The woman was very disappointed with Swift's political endorsement and her lifestyle.

Addressing Swift in the video, she said, "My tickets are now up for sale because I don't want to spend another dollar supporting you and your private planes and your non-Christian beliefs."

Also Read | "I Will Vote For...": Taylor Swift's Long Post After Trump-Harris Debate

In the three-minute clip, the woman claimed that Taylor Swift had planned her endorsement with Kamala prior to the debate.

This concern mother has three tickets to the Taylor Swift concert in Toronto on November 15th. It was a special gift for her daughter who turns 13 that day. Her daughter has been a Taylor Swift fan forever, but because of Taylor's endorsement of Kamala, she now has those… pic.twitter.com/frZxCUNm3Y — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) September 12, 2024

"One, I think it's really interesting how you had that one long letter for all your fans already printed out two seconds after Kamala and Donald Trump had their debate, which only tells me you already had this written up before the debate, which also tells me that you did not have an open mind. Kamala lied to everyone on that stage and those of us that know, know," she said.

The woman whose name has not been revealed criticised the singer for her alleged lack of concern for the economy.

"Taylor, you are a billionaire. The rest of us are not; the rest of us are struggling; people can't afford homes, and some of us are losing our businesses. If Harris gets into office, our economy is screwed, but I know that doesn't affect you because you have all that money and private planes. You just don't even live in that kind of world," she said.

She also voiced her support for former President Donald Trump, whom she called "the right guy for the job," and criticised Swift as being "out of touch" with the concerns of everyday Americans.

'Donald Trump is the right guy for the job. If the economy of the United States suffers, the whole world suffers, Taylor. If the whole world suffers, there goes your job and your career because nobody is going to be able to afford going to your concerts,' she added.

The woman had originally purchased the tickets to attend Swift's November 15th concert to celebrate her daughter, whom she described as a long-time fan of the singer. But Swift's endorsement of Harris following a recent debate changed her mind.

As such, Swift wrote on Instagram in support of Harris: "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."