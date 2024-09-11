Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris For US President, Says She's A 'Warrior'

Taylor Swift Said Kamala Harris Is A 'Warrior' (file).

Pop superstar Taylor Swift on Tuesday endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris in the US presidential contest against Donald Trump, saying she was a "warrior."

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," she posted on her Instagram account.

"I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."



