Anti-Israel Riots Rage In Montreal. Trudeau Spotted At Taylor Swift Concert

A video of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attending a Taylor Swift concert amid the ongoing violence in Montreal has drawn massive outrage on social media. Trudeau, who represents the Papineau district in Montreal, reportedly attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Toronto with his family on Friday.

A viral video posted on X (formerly Twitter) shows the politician dancing and singing in the audience. In another video, he can be seen distributing friendship bracelets among the people.

However, this did not sit well with the internet users as the timing of him attending the concert coincided with the Montreal violence.

"Trudeau at a Taylor Swift concert while Montreal burns," one user wrote.

Trudeau at a Taylor Swift concert while Montreal burns.pic.twitter.com/biFD1CEva0 — Defiant World (@DefiantWorld) November 23, 2024

Another said, "Justin Trudeau exchanging friendship bracelets at the Taylor Swift concert last night - AFTER we all learned Montreal was burning to the ground."

Justin Trudeau exchanging friendship bracelets at the Taylor Swift concert last night 🌺 — AFTER we all learned Montreal was burning to the ground. pic.twitter.com/vSMXSgFKs4 — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) November 23, 2024

Some people also drew parallels between Trudeau and Roman Emperor Nero - who was known for his cruelty and debauchery.

"According to ancient tradition, the degenerate Emperor Nero got on stage and recited poetry while Rome burned. Here's Trudeau dancing at tonight's Taylor Swift concert after doubling the debt to $1.2 trillion and creating a housing crisis by opening Canada's borders," a user said.

However, the internet also seemed to be divided as some people came in support of Trudeau.

"Ya know, all it looks like, is that he's being a goofy Dad with his daughter, at a concert. Nothing nefarious going on here. And I don't even like the guy, not one bit," one user said.

Montreal's streets were engulfed in violent chaos as anti-Israeli protests escalated on November 22 - at a time when the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) was holding its parliamentary assembly in the Quebec metropolis. The protesters were denouncing the trans-Atlantic alliance.

The tensions escalated when the demonstrators burned an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the streets. The protestors, around 800 people, also set ablaze vehicles, smashed windows of nearby shops, and set off smoke bombs, reported news agency AFP. Following this, the police had to use chemical irritants and truncheons to disperse the crowd.

The Montreal police have reportedly arrested three people so far.

On Saturday, Justin Trudeau condemned the violence in Montreal, saying that there "must be consequences and rioters should be held accountable".

"What we saw on the streets of Montreal last night was appalling. Acts of antisemitism, intimidation, and violence must be condemned wherever we see them. The RCMP are in communication with local police. There must be consequences, and rioters held accountable," he wrote in a post on X.