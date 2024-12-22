Taylor Swift Fan Steals Over Rs 8 Crore To Buy Eras Tour Tickets, Jailed For 20 Years

A woman from Maryland, US, has pleaded guilty to embezzling over $1 million (around Rs 8.3 crore) from the real estate agency she worked for, using the stolen money to fund an extravagant lifestyle, which included buying Taylor Swift concert tickets, going for luxury vacations and buying five vehicles.

Jennifer Tinker, 41, carried out the scheme between 2021 and 2023, transferring funds from her employer's accounts to her own, according to the US Attorney's Office District of Maryland.

According to a statement issued by the US Attorney's Office District of Maryland, "Tinker defrauded a real estate agency that she worked for by transferring more than $1 million of company funds through wire transfers, Zelle payments, checks, and ACH to her personal bank accounts. Tinker fraudulently embezzled funds from the real estate agency's accounts - including its escrow, operating, and commission accounts."

To cover up the theft, Tinker fabricated names for recipients on wire transfer documents to make the transactions seem authentic. She redirected the misappropriated funds into her own bank accounts. Over the course of nearly three years, from February 2021 to November 2023, she executed over 90 transfers to her personal accounts. Tinker also manipulated her employer's financial records by making fraudulent changes and entries to hide the unauthorised transactions.

The fraudulent activities came to light after a thorough investigation, leading to federal charges of wire fraud against Tinker.

Tinker now faces up to 20 years in prison for her crimes. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 10, 2025, where the court will determine her fate.

The embezzled money funded, among other things, tickets for Taylor Swift's popular Eras Tour, which ran from March to December 2023. The tour was known for its high ticket prices, with costs ranging from $600 to $5,000 (around Rs 51,000 to Rs 4.2 lakh) per ticket for certain shows, as reported by Billboard.

