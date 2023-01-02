Video Shows Woman In US Pushing 3-Year-Old Girl Onto Train Tracks, Arrested

The girl was waiting for train with her mother when a stranger pushed her.

A horrifying moment has been captured on camera that shows a woman pushing a little girl onto train tracks in Oregon, in the United States. The incident took place on Wednesday (December 28) and the clip has been posted by Multnomah County District Attorney's Office on its website. The attorney's office said that the girl, aged 3, was waiting for the train with her mother on the platform when the stranger shoved her onto the railway line. The attacker has been identified as 32-year-old Brianna Lace Workman who sat back down after pushing the girl.

The youngster hit the rocks and metal track face-first, reporting a severe headache and had a small red mark on her forehead after the incident.

Other people standing on the platform immediately sprang into action and rushed to lift her from the train tracks. One of the men pulled the little girl to safety and onto the platform before the train arrived. The video was captured by a CCTV installed on the platform.

The three-year-old is listed as homeless and living in Portland, according to district court records mentioned by Metro.

The commuters were horrified by the incident.

"There's no excuse for that. I don't understand why someone would do something like that," one of the commuters Blaine Danley told NBC15.

The attacker was arrested and charged with attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the third degree, interfering with public transportation, disorderly conduct in the second degree and recklessly endangering another person, according to Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

The attorney's office said the charges permit pre-trial detention of an accused and requested the court that Workman remain in custody and be held without bail.