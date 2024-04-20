Video: Pak Man Tries To Cover YouTuber's Head With Shawl, This Happens Next

In the comments section, users praised the woman for fighting back.

A video of a Pakistani YouTuber encountering moral policing from a man is going viral online. In the clip, YouTuber Shaila Khan was conducting interviews with passersby when a man decided to tell her the "right thing" to do in an Islamic country. In his words, she had committed a "crime" by standing in front of him without wrapping her head with a shawl or a scarf. His criticism of how a woman should dress up did not end there as he even tried to cover up the head of the YouTuber with his own shawl.

The video shared on X (formerly Twitter) has garnered millions of views. It shows Ms Khan interviewing people on the streets and asking them their opinions on the Iran-Israel conflict. Seconds later, it then shows a man the YouTuber was talking to taking off his shawl and putting it on her head, before reminding her that she is in an Islamic country and should follow Allah's orders.

"You are standing in front of me in an Islamic country, without covering your head," the man tells the YouTuber. Then, as he attempts to wrap a shawl around her head, Ms Khan vehemently opposes the unwanted gesture and immediately puts him in place. She even teaches him a lesson on consent.

Condemning the act, she asks, "Why do Islamic beliefs and morals always come down to wearing a dupatta?" Then, returning the shawl, she asserts having her own headscarf and claims it was her "decision" on whether she wants to cover her head. She further tells him that the bigger sin was that he had touched her without her permission. "Is this what Islam teaches you?" she asks the man.

The YouTuber then warns the man that he could be arrested for his behaviour on the grounds of "social harassment". But the man refuses to admit that he did anything wrong and sticks to his point.

Since being shared, the video has surfaced on several social media platforms. It has collectively garnered millions of views. In the comments section, users praised the woman for fighting back.

"Brave Pakistani Girl youtuber," wrote one user. "Hats off to the girl for standing up for herself!! It takes courage to do so in a country like that!!" commented another.

"Love how she actually reversed the power play. I need to learn from her," wrote a third user. "As long as this man's attitude is widespread in Pakistan, it's going to stay down and out," expressed one user.