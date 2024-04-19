Mumbai Man Justifies Littering After Throwing 'Gutka' Packet From Train, Railways React

The viral post prompted a reaction from Railway Seva. (Representative pic)

A video of a man littering a station in Mumbai has prompted a response from the Indian Railways. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), user Dharmesh Barai shared the clip which showed the man throwing gutka packets outside from his window seat. When questioned about his behaviour, the passenger justified by asserting that he pays for maintenance, hence he can litter the station. Reacting to this, the fellow passenger then sarcastically remarked, "You should be awarded for this," to which the man replied, "Yes, give me an award".

The fellow passenger also advised him to keep the packet in his pocket, and later dispose of it in a dustbin. But the man ignored the advice and continued to defend his actions. "Sick mentality. This gentleman gives maintenance to @RailMinIndia to clean it, and he will keep on making filth, and it will not improve. How to deal with such idiots? They don't deserve to travel," the caption of the X post read.

The clip was shared on the microblogging site on Wednesday. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 7,000 views. The post even prompted a reaction from Railway Seva, the official account for support to passengers.

"We're concerned to see this & would like to help ASAP. We will require your train no. & mobile no. preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal - RPF India," Railway Seva wrote.

We're concerned to see this & would like to help ASAP. We will require your train no. & mobile no. preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on https://t.co/JNjgaq1zyT or dial 139 for speedy redressal - RPF India https://t.co/utEzIqB89U — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) April 17, 2024

Meanwhile, in the comments section, users were furious after witnessing the "sick mentality" of the man.

"Railway should fine him atleast 1 lakh and make it a news so that other idiots like him shall take a lesson. Reel makers are anyways there to make mock and spread awareness in a different way. India should start fine for littering," commented one user.

Also Read | Google Doodle Marks First Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 With Voting Symbol

"This happens everyday in Mumbai wherever you go. And in trains ppl mix their masala while it is getting sprayed on others face. can't say anything at that time coz most ppl in train r same. Why isnt ghutka banned in trains "atleast". This has made Mumbai dirtiest than anything," expressed another.

"Pathetic. Indian Railways can possibly do a drive to fine such litterbugs and use the revenue to clean up the tracks. Real maintenance," suggested a user.

"We truly need a robust system to address this; it's such a nuisance. People feel it's their right to do so. We have a new trend of people using mobiles on speakers, disturbing everyone. Things should be identified and fixed as they arise; we wait until it becomes a massive issue," said another.