Video: Indian Designer Gaurav Gupta Makes Paris Haute Couture Week Debut

Gaurav Gupta founded his label in 2005.

Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta made his debut at Paris Haute Couture Week on Thursday with a collection named 'Shunya', or zero. In his collection, he explored the "possibilities between zero and infinity, with tangents of mythology, fantasy and surrealism".

Mr Gupta's runway show featured several looks, including swan-like wings that twisted around models' shoulders and hips before trailing onto the floor. All ensembles by the designer were made using Indian hand-loomed and hand-woven tissue fabrics, which were embroidered with crystals, giving each dress an effervescent sensibility.

"For our first showcase on the official calendar at Paris Haute Couture Week, I wanted to delve deeper into our mindscape to come up with a concept which is subliminal in thought and original in form," Gaurav Gupta said, as per his Instagram post.

Gaurav Gupta's Haute Couture Week collection featured sparkly gowns with flowing trains, sculptural draping forms in indigo electric blue as well as black and nude dresses with elegant forms.

Speaking to CNN, Mr Gupta recalled the moment he got to know his designs will be featured at the event. He recalled being on a plane and "about to take off" when he heard that his brand had been selected to show at the Haute Couture Week.

"It was very dramatic," he said, adding, "I was alone on the plane and for the next two hours, I was just looking outside and crying. We were just this couturier, and this is history happening in front of my eyes. This dream has been 25 years in the making - ever since I started working in fashion."

Further, Mr Gupta revealed that he and his team have been working toward the Paris show presentation for the past six months. The label has also been preparing for buyers' visits to the Paris showroom.

Speaking about the title of his show, Mr Gupta said, "When zero was discovered ... the world expanded into infinity. Time was no longer linear." He also added that explorations of space and time inspired his collection.

Notably, Gaurav Gupta has dressed many Indian and global celebrities. He founded his label in 2005. Together with his brother Saurabh Gupta, the designer grew his business and opened five boutiques in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

This past year saw the designer's profile skyrocket as several A-list stars, including Cardi B, Lizzo and Kylie Minogue, wore his sculptural creations. At the 2022 Oscars, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion also wore a slate-blue, body-hugging gown, custom-designed by Mr Gupta.