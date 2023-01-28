TV Host Jay Leno Breaks Collarbone, Ribs And Kneecaps In Second Accident In Two Months

Jay Leno said the accident occurred on January 17.

Months after a horrific facial burn accident, US Comedian and TV presenter Jay Leno revealed that he is recovering from a recent motorcycle accident that left him with several broken bones.

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal published Thursday, the 72-year-old star said that last week on January 17 he got knocked off his motorcycle. "So I've got a broken collarbone. I've got two broken ribs. I've got two cracked kneecaps," he said. "But I'm okay!" the former "Tonight Show" host continued, adding, "I'm okay, I'm working. I'm working this weekend".

Speaking to the outlet, Mr Leno revealed that the accident occurred while he was testing out a 1940 Indian motorcycle. He smelled leaking fuel and decided to make a pit stop to investigate. "So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it," the talk show legend said.

"So, you know, I didn't see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out," he added.

Further, Mr Leno told the outlet that he didn't make his accident public knowledge at first because there was so much chaos and coverage from his prior November incident. "You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free," he said, then joking: "After that, you're Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down".

Mr Leno's recent crash comes two months after he suffered severe burns on his face, hands and chest in a gasoline fire when he was working on another vintage vehicle in his Los Angeles garage. He was rescued by a friend and admitted to hospital. He then underwent multiple surgeries - one of them a "grafting procedure" and was discharged in late November.