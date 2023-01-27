US Driver Narrowly Escapes After Tree Pierces Through Car Windshield

No injuries were reported in the accident.

A driver in New Hampshire, United States, avoided major injuries as he narrowly escaped an accident in which a large tree branch impaled his car's windscreen, according to the police. In a Facebook post, the Lee Police Department said that the driver had been operating the vehicle throughout Monday's blizzard when he noticed a "strange sound." A few seconds later, according to authorities, the tree branch crashed through the windscreen. No injuries were reported in the accident.

The authorities took to Facebook to share a few videos of the car. The Lee Police Department wrote, "Imagine you are driving, when you hear an odd sound and then THIS happens. That is exactly what happened to a driver in town on Monday during the storm. We are happy to report that there were no injuries. This could have had a very different ending."

The police also said that the tragedy should serve as a reminder to stay off the roads whenever possible during poor weather conditions. They also added that they received almost a hundred calls regarding the same.

The Lee Police Department continued, "This is just ONE of the over 100 calls we responded to on Monday. We care about your safety. Please, when storms are actively happening, stay home if you are able. Better safe than sorry. Hoping everyone weathers the incoming storm with ease. We're here if you need us."

This weekend, Arctic air is expected to enter the northern and central United States, bringing extremely cold weather with hazardous wind chills. For the next few days, flash flooding will be the major danger in the country, as per a report in Fox News.