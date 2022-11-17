Television Host Jay Leno Suffers Third Degree Burns After Car Catches Fire

He was rushed to the Grossman Burn Centre and treated for the burns which may require skin grafts.

US Comedian and TV presenter Jay Leno suffered third-degree burns after a 115-year-old car burst into flames in his Los Angeles garage, according to a report in New York Post. He was rescued by a friend, the outlet further said.

Mr Leno was fixing the fuel line which was clogged on his 1907 White Steam Car when gasoline sprayed on his face and hands. This resulted in an explosion and the flames reached him. While Mr Leno's face was burned, his eyes and ears were not severely damaged. He was quoted as saying by the Post that his friend put out the flames, preventing any other injuries or burns.

The 72-year-old star later told TMZ that he was rushed to the Grossman Burn Centre and treated for the burns which may require skin grafts. He has also canceled his engagements for two weeks and is expected to remain in the hospital for 10 days.

The news about his health was first reported by People magazine. The 'Tonight Show' host was scheduled to take part in a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but had to cancel his appearance due to a "serious medical emergency", the magazine said in its report.

The outlet also revealed the details of the email to Forum 2022 attendees from The Financial Brand. "His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling. All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."

Mr Leno is known for his collection of exotic, expensive and vintage cars, which includes McLaren P1 and F1, several Lamborghinis, Fords and many others. In June, US News & World Report said the comedian's car collection included over 180 vehicles.

