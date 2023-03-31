Video: Here's What Gwyneth Paltrow Whispered In Skier's Ear After Winning Crash Trial

Jury found that Mr Sanderson was "100 per cent" at fault for the 2016 crash.

Actor and wellness queen Gwyneth Paltrow appeared to whisper in the ear of her ski crash accuser after winning the high-profile lawsuit on Thursday.

The 50-year-old Academy Award winner was found not liable for the injuries sustained by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson while skiing at a luxury resort in Utah, US, in 2016. The eight-person jury found Mr Sanderson at fault for the crash and at fault for Ms Paltrow's harm, and awarded the actor the $1 in symbolic damages that she had asked for in a countersuit.

Now, a video going viral on social media showed the Hollywood star in a brief conversation with Mr Sanderson as she left the courtroom. In the footage, she was seen touching Mr Sanderson's shoulder and whispering something in his ear before leaving the premises.

Watch the video below:

#GwynethPaltrow leans down and whispers something to Terry before leaving the courthouse. What do you think he said? Wrong answers only. #GwynethPaltrowSkiTrial#GwynethPaltrowTrialpic.twitter.com/F1oOpo8fio — Alyssa Knapp (@knapplejacks) March 30, 2023

According to The Guardian, Mr Sanderson later told reporters outside that Ms Paltrow had told him, "I wish you well". Ms Sanderson also said that to this, he responded: "Thank you, dear".

Separately, as per People magazine, Mr Sanderson said that Ms Paltrow's words were "very kind of her". However, when asked if he thought she was lying, Mr Sanderson said, "I believe she thinks she has the truth... but I absolutely know I said I would not bring any falsehoods".

Terry Sanderson had alleged a collision with the star in Utah left him with four broken ribs and lasting psychological damage and had sued for $300,000. The plaintiff said the crash, which happened at the tony Deer Valley resort, had altered his personality such that he could no longer enjoy life.

However, Ms Paltrow denied the allegations in a countersuit, claiming that Mr Sanderson was the one who hit her from behind and was then trying to "exploit her celebrity and wealth". She also stated that she had "apologised" to Mr Sanderson for the accident at the time.

On Thursday, the jury found that Mr Sanderson was "100 per cent" at fault for the 2016 crash, and awarded the Hollywood star the requested $1 and legal fees.

