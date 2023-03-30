'I Made $13.5 Million Less Than Michael Douglas For Basic Instinct: Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone played the main antagonist of the film.

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone, best known for her role in the erotic thriller "Basic Instinct," has recently said that she was paid $13.5 million less than her co-star Michael Douglas for her popular role.

Ms. Stone admitted that she only received $500,000 for the 1992 sex thriller at the 43rd annual Muse Awards lunch, hosted by the New York Women in Film and Television, according to Page Six.

"Michael Douglas made $14 million. I was new, and he was a very big star," she told the crowd.

The performer was negatively impacted by the salary gap, but she also suffered humiliation from one of the line producers, who referred to her as Karen throughout the "entirety of the film."

"Even at the Governor's Ball [after the Oscars], he still called me 'Karen!" she said.

"I carried that humiliation really deeply within me-even though my name wasn't on the poster," she said.

A few weeks back, the actor said in a podcast that the scene in the 1992 erotic thriller was "weaponised against her" in the battle for her son Roan's custody, the child she had adopted in 2000 with her ex-husband Phil Bronstein, as per a report in HuffPost.

"I lost custody of my child. The judge asked my child, my tiny little, tiny boy, 'Do you know your mother makes sex movies?' This kind of abuse by the system - this kind of abuse, that I was considered what kind of parent I was because I made that movie," she said.

"People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now. You saw maybe like a 16th of a second of possible nudity of me, and I lost custody of my child... I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in my upper and lower chamber of my heart," she continued.