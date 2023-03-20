Actor Sharon Stone Claims She Lost Half Her Money In Recent Banking Crisis

Ms Stone was speaking at Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening benefit.

Actor Sharon Stone recently revealed that she was financially affected because of the recent banking crisis in the United States. The 'Basic Instinct' star received the Courage Award on Thursday night during the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening fundraiser. While speaking at the event, she broke down as she urged the audience to donate money to the cancer charity.

"I know that thing that you have to get on and figure out how to text the money is difficult. I'm a technical idiot, but I can write a f***ing check. And right now, that's courage, too, because I know what's happening," Ms Stone said, as per Fox News.

"I just lost half my money to this banking thing, and that doesn't mean that I'm not here," she added, wiping a tear from her face.

Ms Stone did not share any further details about her financial loss, but this news comes days after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank. SVB's closure marked the biggest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis and the second-largest in US history.

The US Federal Reserve has stepped in to guarantee all deposits held at the two banks. According to ABC News, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation protects depositors "at all FDIC-insured banks for up to $250,000 in funds for each different type of account held".

The outlet reported that nearly every bank is FDIC insured, meaning bank account holders with $250,000 or less in their accounts can receive full protection from the US government in the case of a bank failure. This makes it unlikely that Ms Stone will lose any money.

Meanwhile, coming back to the Hollywood gala event, Ms Stone spoke about the recent loss of her brother, Patrick Stone, who died from a heart attack last month at age 57. She also reflected on her own health challenges over the years, including a procedure where the actor had tumours removed from her breasts.

"So don't ever feel compelled not to get a mammogram, not to get a blood test, not to get surgery because it doesn't matter," she said. "I'm standing here telling you I had one-and-a-half and more tissue of my breasts removed and none of you knew it," she told the audience.