Viral Screenshot Of Man's Unlucky Work History Cracks Up Internet

People move from one company to another, either for better pay or bigger role. But in recent months, the job market has been volatile and several reports have highlighted how much people have to suffer. However, LinkedIn profile of one person is making waves on social media - not because of his unique skill sets but the number of jobs switched. Interestingly, all the companies the person worked at failed. And this month, the job-seeker joined Credit Suisse Bank, which has been bought by UBS Group AG. Social media users were amazed by the profile, but cast doubt if it's real.

The profile went viral after being posted on LinkedIn and Twitter by Trung Phan, a journalist at Bloomberg.

The profile lists the person's employment since March, 2012, when the employee joined Theranos, a blood testing start-up that shut down over allegations of fraud. The employee left after working there for five years and joined WeWork in April, 2017.

Two years later, the person had to leave WeWork as it imploded after being forced to drop its IPO as investors raised concerns about the company's financial strength, debt and corporate governance practices. WeWork's fortunes revived in 2021.

The worker joined cryptocurrency company FTX in 2020, but that company too collapsed by 2022. The job-seeker then moved to Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and worked there for seven months when the lender collapsed in March this year.

The person's latest job, according to the screenshot, is in Credit Suisse, which has also been impacted by turmoil in the financial market and bought by UBS Group.

However, some LinkedIn users asked if the profile is real. "I sincerely hope it's a joke. If not, the person needs to write a "what not to do” book!" commented one user. "That's a fun one for laughs. I NEED to know where this person is working next," said another.

Some, however, dared the author to hire this person. "Act brave and take this person on board!" one LinkedIn user commented. "Bad luck? Maybe there's a correlation to culture fit? Definitely seems to suit certain types of companies!" said another one.

Credit Suisse has been bought for about $3.25 billion, less than the market value of troubled US lender First Republic Bank. The government-brokered sale marks the Swiss bank's final fall from grace, succumbing to a crisis of confidence that threatened to spread to global financial markets.