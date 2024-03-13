Sharon Stone Reveals Identity Of Hollywood Producer Who Told Her To Sleep With Co-Star

Sharon Stone has named the iconic Hollywood producer who pressured her to have sex with a co-star to get a ''better'' performance from the actor, Page Six reported. The 'Basic Instinct' actress claimed that producer Robert Evans, who died in 2019, tried to pressure her into having sex with Billy Baldwin while they were filming the 1993 thriller 'Sliver'.

The actress in Tuesday's episode of Spotify's Louis Theroux Podcast, shared that the Godfather producer called her to his office in the middle of her shoot and said that getting intimate with the actor would save the film.

''He called me to his office. He had these very low '70s, and '80s couches, so I'm essentially sitting on the floor when I should have been on set. And he's running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin's performance would get better, and we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem,'' the 66-year-old said.

''And if I could sleep with Billy then we'd have chemistry on screen, and if I would just have sex with him then that would save the movie, and the real problem with the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress who could just f**k him and get things back on track. The real problem was I was such a tight a**e,'' she continued.

Meanwhile, Mr Baldwin hit back at her accusations in a lengthy post on X and threatened to ''write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon.''